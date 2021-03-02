Subscribers to start sharing data bundle, says TCRA

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority has today said that with effect from April subscribers will be able to share MBs after it instructed telecom operators to put in place mechanism or system to enable users to transfer data within the network.

“The minimum amount of data that can be transferred is 250Mb and a subscriber can transfer to not more than two users. On the other hand the transferred data will not be allowed to be transferred to another user,” reads a statement by TCRA.

Speaking today Tuesday, March 2 the director general of TCRA, James Kilaba said the implementation of the regulations will begin on April 2, 2021.

In addition, according to the new regulations all bundles must obtain TCRA approvals while the authority will also provides guidelines on prices set by the authority.

TCRA says that in the past three years the cost of making local phone calls has dropped from Sh290.27 per minute to Sh 70.81 per minute

“This is equivalent to 76 per cent drop. Whereas making calls also dropped from Sh387.55 to Sh71.99 per minute which is equivalent to 81 per cent,” said Mr Kilaba

According to him the price of sending SMS has also dropped drastically from Sh64.12 to Sh22.23 per text message SMS which is equivalent to 65 per cent.



