Surprise package as President Samia appoints District Commissioners

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on June 19, 2021 made changes of District Commissioners with many being shifted to new stations in a reshuffle that includes a surprise package.

She brought in a few new faces in the administration, most of them very youthful, something she had promised earlier on in the week while addressing youth at Mwanza’s CCM Kirumba Stadium during her tour of the region.

In Dar es Salaam, former Temeke DC Godwin Crydon Gondwe becomes Kinondoni DC, whereas his post in Temeke has been taken over by Jokate Mwegelo who was formerly in Kisarawe.

Rapper Nickson Simon John aka Nikki wa Pili now replaces Jokate Mwegelo whereas Abdalla Mwaipaya from Radio One becomes Mwanga DC

Ng'wilabuza Ndatwa Ludigija has been appointed DC Ilala replacing Sophia Mjema who goes to Arusha , journalist Fatma Almas Nyangasa goes to Kigamboni and Kherry Denis James takes over District leadership at Ubungo.

In the list Former ACT Wazalendo and advocate Albert Msando has been appointed Morogoro DC , Joshua Nassari goes to Bunda, Peter Lijualikali heads to Nkasi in Rukwa, whereas Halima Bulembo goes to Muheza in Tanga.

Former Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji has on the hand been appointed Serengeti District Commissioner, as Jerry Muro leaves Arumeru for Ikungi, Singida.





