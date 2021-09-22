Swedish firm plans major revolution in public transit

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. As efforts to streamline public transport services through digitalisation gather momentum worldwide, a Swedish company has entered the Tanzanian market to facilitate modern public transit.

EnrouteQ has initiated a transit-in-service platform that allows route design, real-time vehicle operations and contactless ticketing technology for passengers.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a meeting with transport stakeholders, EnrouteQ transport operations officer Albert Swai said the service provided easy solutions for trip planning and getting the most accurate information.

He said passengers would get live location of buses, visualise bus frequencies along routes, as well as route adherence and schedule deviations.

“For upcountry travellers, they will be able to know routes and stops, and make an e-hailing request for a flexible pickup. This will solve the problem of passengers being left behind by buses and chasing them with bodabodas, which is not safe,” Mr Swai said.

He added that the application would also allow online booking for passengers, where people would buy tickets for buses available on their routes.

“Through this system, bus operators will also be in a position to know actual number of passengers in their buses, and cut costs resulting from having multiple ticket-issuing stations.”

According to the company, daladalas connected to the service in Dar es Salaam will be able to make detours to pick up commuters near their homes.

EnrouteQ chief executive Magnus Ståhlberg said it was a good platform for transport operators in the country as bus operators and government officials would be able to keep track of buses and other various factors such as average speeds on specific routes or parts of routes.

“This will help prevent reckless driving, and also make it easier to plan for future infrastructure projects whereby new roads or bus corridors will be created,” he said.

Mr Ståhlberg added that the service was also nearly 50 percent cheaper than what operators are currently paying, with initial investment being “very low” as operators only need to acquire an Android mobile phone.

The Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) welcomed innovation and modernisation of the public transport industry in the country.

However, Taboa secretary-general Joseph Priscus called for inclusivity and user friendliness so that the service can be easily accessed by travellers wherever they are.

“This will help many Tanzanians, and transport will be made much easier. This will be attractive to travellers and operators alike. We also recommend that service providers consider reasonable costs of subscriptions for bus operators,” he said.

Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) road transport director Johansen Kahatano commended the digital service, saying the provision of network data and vehicle location in real-time would increase efficiency in the sector.

“The network of data will make public transport more efficient and reliable,” he said.