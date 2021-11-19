Swedish government gives Repoa Sh10 billion grant

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Swedish government has issued a Sh10 billion grant to support the country’s top think-tank-REPOA’s research capacity in the areas of productive sectors, climate change, governance, accountability and human development. Signing the grant agreement in Dar es Salaam REPOA executive director, Dr Donald Mmari said the Swedis support will enable the institution to implement its strategic plan for the next four years.

He said that the grant will provide the institution with autonomy and resources to carry out its strategic research along with related activities for promoting evidence-informed policy dialogue and development and targeted capacity building for researchers and research users.

“In the four-year strategic plan, REPOA will focus on governance, accountability and citizen engagement as well as on other crosscutting issues such as climate change, technology and innovation," he said.

He said there were essential elements to inform a comprehensive national agenda on socio-economic transformation for inclusive development and the commitments to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Mmari said that the think-tank will also continue to undertake credible research and analytical work, to provide information that is relevant for evidence-formed policy making and to continue providing capacity development to diverse stakeholders.

In his remarks, Swedish ambassador to Tanzania, Anders Sjoberg said despite various challenges, REPOA has remained dedicated in the pursuit of its mission by being innovative, patient and strategic in its engagement and partnership with the government and other actors.

The envoy said the changing context of the global shrinking democratic space, challenging economic and climatic conditions have made research and scientific evidence even more critical for effective policies and decision making.

He said in January 2020, the Swedish government approved a new strategy for Swedish development cooperation with Tanzania covering the period of 2020-2024 with the focus being on the areas of human rights, democracy, the rule of law and gender equality.

Other areas are education, inclusive economic development, environment and climate change.

“Swedish embassy has assessed REPOA as a relevant partner, not only to the Swedish Strategy, but first and foremost to the national socioeconomic priorities, the regional and global commitments included in the East African Community Vision 2050, African development Agenda 2063 and 2030 Global Agenda on SDGs,” he said.