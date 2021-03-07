Swiss Embassy, FSDT to launch rural youth study today

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The Embassy of Switzerland in Tanzania and Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSDT) is today March 8, set to launch the Rural Youth Inclusive Finance Studyduring a virtual event held this afternoon.The study shares in-depth knowledge of the financial behaviours and challenges of rural youth in Tanzania, particularly young women, between the ages of 16 and 24.The 2017 FinScope Tanzania report identified rural young women and men from 16 to 24 years- approximately 4.4 million people - as the most financially excluded population segment, with 45 per cent not having taken up any formal or informal financial service.The Rural Youth Inclusive Finance Study illustrates typical profiles of rural youth to enable the development of targeted solutions and products for this emerging market segment.It further explores the needs, aspirations and current economic status of rural youth,and how current communication and go-to-market strategies of financial service providers, youth empowerment programmes and policies reflect them.“FSDT identified rural youth as one of the key segments to drive impact through financial inclusion, hence the partnership with the Embassy of Switzerland presented an excellent opportunity to deepen our understanding of the segment,” said Sosthenes Kewe, FSDT Executive Director.The study seeks to inform the development of rural youth economic interventions, financial solutions and strategies that aim at increasing gainful self-employment for rural youth through enhanced inclusive finance. The youth study applied a gender lens throughout the report to uncover specific constraints and opportunities for female rural youth.“Increasing rural youth financial inclusion is a key challenge – and increasing rural young women’s financial inclusion is especially important as they are disproportionally disadvantaged. This study explores the underlying gender inequalities that impede women’s empowerment,” said the Swiss Ambassador Didier Chassot.He added: Access to and use of quality financial products and services is essential to inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction.The virtual event will share actionable insights from the study to address the different challenges faced by the target demographic. Switzerland has supported bilateral and regional projects in Tanzania since the early 1960s.In 1981, Tanzania became a priority country for official Swiss development assistance and continues to receive approximately $22 million annually.The Swiss Cooperation Programme in Tanzania 2021 - 24 aims to empower young people, especially poor young women, to advance socially and economically.







