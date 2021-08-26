Tai receives a shot in the arm from UNFPA

By Saki Chambulilo and Ashura Mgwai

Dar es Salaam. An organisation that deals the preparation of 3D animations received its vital shot in the arm on Thursday when a United Nations agency donated $50,000 (about Sh115 million) to it.

Tai Tanzania, which works to influence positive behaviour change among young people and communities across Tanzania by increasing access to information and facilitating dialogue on issues that prevent young people from acquiring education –received the money from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Speaking after receiving the check, the executive director of Tai Tanzania Ian Tarimo said that, the fund is for scaling up innovation on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and Gender Based Violence (GBV) Prevention.

“This project will benefit young girls, who will be trained to create 3D animations, we want to impart this technology to them, this sector is male dominated, you are witnesses when you enter the animation section in our office they are all men” he said.

Over the past 5 years Tai Tanzania has been able to create 15 3D animations which influence positive changes through storytelling.

The process of recruiting participants has been featured on the organization’s social pages to enable girls to take advantage of this opportunity.

Tai Tanzania is in touch with the University of Dar es Salaam because it offer the course, the response is very high so far is has visited 60 government schools and 20 youth centers in different cities such as Arusha, Zanzibar, Mwanza, Kigoma and Mara so young women are encouraged to apply and grab the opportunity.

However, the head of operations and programs of Tai Tanzania Debora Maboya said girls and young people they reach out to school their response is very high but we also have good cooperation with the government in presenting these animations for approval first before disseminating the content to schools since they base on reproductive health.



