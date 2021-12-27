Tales of an Iramba girl lured into domestic work in the city

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Iramba. At just the age of 14, booming business in Iramba District, Singida Region did not leave Zahra Mussa* (not her real name) safe, crushing her childhood dreams of becoming a doctor.

The girl, a resident of Kiomboi Village, explains that in her education journey she went through many challenges, despite having had good performance in primary school.

Upon reaching the sixth grade in 2014, Zahra met ‘go betweens’ from Dar es Salaam, dealing in finding house helps.

The ‘business’ is said to flourish in some regions where girls are transported to major urban centres for domestic work.

“This is when my life was ruined. A group of neighbours whose main job was to help send girls to Dar es salaam for domestic works are the ones who persuaded me and that is how I was victimized,” explains Ms Zahra.

“They assured me of a better life after leaving school for a work in the city. They gave me examples of girls I knew who haven’t returned home for years. This is how I dropped out of school.”

For Zahra, who has long been raised by her biological motherwho had divorced her father, luck was not as good as it was described by the dealers.

After being received by her host in Dar es Salaam, she found a completely different life.

“After arriving in Dar es Salaam, my boss who was of Indian descent. The family gave me many promises including a Sh150,000 monthly salary as well as sending me to school later after telling him that I dropped out of school. It was my happiest day in life…,” she says.

However, she says that things started changing two months later when working hours were extended into long hours starting very early in the day.

Furthermore, she explains that her boss started beating her with the young male family members turned her their wife through forced sex.

“I was devastated. Those who made plans for me to go there were no longer reachable over the phone. Worse enough my mother did not know my whereabouts and no salary had been paid throughout my six months of torture,” she laments.

However, Zahra could not bear the suffering any longer, rather one day she escaped to the then Ubungo Bus Terminal where she asked for a ride to Singida in order to return home.

“I was accepted by one of the busses plying between Singida and Dar es Salaam just to find out that my family was severely traumatized by my disappearance as they looked for me everywhere but in vain,” she says.

More disappointments

Despite Zahra returning home safely and started efforts to resume school, little did she know that the only gift she received from Dar es Salaam after the six months of stay, was a pregnancy, a revelation that seemed to have angered her mother the most.

“She ran away from home. For all those months we were looking for her without success. I was happy when she returned home but when we sent her to school, she was tested with a two-month pregnancy,” explains Zahra’s mother.

She says that as a result her daughter was expelled from school which added salt to the wound attached to the family who were suffering from poverty as they setthtled expectations to their daughter.

“I suffered a lot, it got to the point where I became a prostitute to bring food to the table, thus leading to my current HIV status. It hurts me even more when my daughter was expelled from school because of pregnancy,” Zahra’s mother says sadly.

However, the mother notes that her daughter had to wait at least a year after giving birth before she could be sent to a different school where she was admitted despite of breastfeeding the baby at home.

“I went back to sixth grade, and I qualified to join the seventh grade. After the national examination results, I became one of those who qualified to join Form One,” she says, adding.

“It was a secret because even teachers did not know I had a child at home.”

Later, Zahra joined secondary school classes where she successfully completed Form Four, “Although I did not proceed for high school education, I started engagement in small businesses and organisations providing education to young girls.





The situation in Iramba District

The acting director of Iramba District couldn’t be found for clarifications.

However, one of the officials who preferred anonymity confirmed existence of the ‘house help business’.

“At least for now the business is declining as education campaign continue in the district and the region at large,” he explains.

District education officer Godfrey Mwanjala, says there have been groups of people tricking school girls to drop schools for well-paying jobs in Dar es Salaam.

“The region has many challenges including using it as a hub for domestic workers. However, our efforts have started paying off,” he explains.

Available statistics in the district shows that in 2019 four girls dropped out of school over pregnancy, seven due to domestic work and four others in order to join farm works.

By the year, 2019, at least 433 school going children dropped out of school for various reasons including peer pressure.

According to official (BEST-2020) statistics, a total of 34, 999 Form One students dropped out of school due to various reasons.

Form Two dropouts were (44, 027), Form Three (23, 039), Form Four (10, 691), Form Five (361) and Form Six (367).

They however, indicate that in 2015, at least 3,439 female students dropped out of school due to pregnancy, and the scenario led to a 90 percent increase to 6, 533 students in 2019.

Also the World Bank says that more than 120,000 girls dropped out of school every year in Tanzania, 6,500 of them because they are pregnant or have babies.

“I am very grateful to the government’s move to allow victims like me to return to school because the mind and dreams are the same despite the circumstances leading to pregnancy challenges and dropping out of school,” says Zahra.

“Poverty is what led me to believe that there would indeed be a decent job in Dar es Salaam because many girls from our village as well as mothers were flocking the city as well,” she explains, adding that his main job now is to educate the community to avoid deception.

The chairman of Magula village, in Old Kiomboi Ward, Mr Hamisi Juma says there have been parents who have also been tricking their children out of school in search of work in Dar es Salaam.

“This situation is very serious, but many organizations including HakiElimu have been very involved in reducing this situation,” he explains.