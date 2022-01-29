Tanesco announces 10 days of nationwide electricity rationing

Maintenance work will be carried out at Kinyerezi l power plant which is expected to generate 185 megawatts and the Ubungo lll plant which will generate 112megawatts.

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) has announced 10 days of nationwide power rationing that kicks off on Saturday January 29 due to maintenance works on two power plants in Kinyerezi and Ubungo in Dar es Salaam.

Maintenance work will be carried out at Kinyerezi l power plant which is expected to generate 185 megawatts and the Ubungo lll plant which will generate 112megawatts.

The power utility boss, Maharage Chande was speaking after visiting the Kinyerezi l project, saying that the maintenance work bring more efficiency.

He said so far production from Ubungo lll project has reached 60 megawatts that has already been connected to the national grid while expansion at the Kinyerezi l project is undergoing and it has reached 70 megawatts.

By August this year the work will be completed and will lead to the station which currently generates 150 megawatts to reach a capacity of 335 megawatts production.

"The new machines which can produce more power demands more gas, so we need to improve the gas structure in the system of Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and Pan African Energy Tanzania, (PAET)," said Maharage.

He said the maintenance will take place at the Songosongo gas wells from February 01 to 10, 2022 where its completion will ensure the availability of required extra gas.

However, Chande said the while maintenance are undergoing will lead to gas shortages in power plants and some of them will shut down so that the work can be done.

“Because there will be shortages in some regions, information will be provided in a timely manner so that clients can plan their activities," said Chande