Tanesco now to supply electricity to Geita Gold Mine

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) and Geita Gold Mine (GGM) have signed an electricity purchase deal that will enable the power utility to earn Sh5 billion in revenue per month.

Currently, GGM uses generators to produce its own electricity, spending at least $3 million (about Sh6.9 billion) per month.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Geita on Monday, February 21, 2022, Tanesco managing director, Mr Maharage Chande said that once completed the project will not only increase the power utility firm’s revenue but will also reduce operational costs for GGM.

The availability of electricity will also see the mine reduce environmental pollution and increase operational efficiency.

The GGM Vice President for Tanzania and Ghana, Mr Simon Shayo said the agreement would relieve the company of the burden of using fuel to produce electricity.

The company has been buying fuel to generate its own electricity for 20 years now.

As part of the agreement, Tanesco was currently building a 33kv transmission line while GGM was also constructing a power station.

Both tasks would be completed by the end of December,2022.

According to Mr Shayo, although the company uses fuel that is tax-exempted, the cost of power generation was still higher than the electricity supplied by Tanesco.