Tanesco to announce rationing as power generation drops

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians should brace for more pains as power rationing looms after Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) revealed that water levels in many of their dams have reduced.

According to a statement issued by Tanesco on Thursday, November 18, 2021 the utility company said that that situation has affected power generation at some of their stations.

The power supply company stated that the declining water levels have affected stations such as Kihansi, Kidatu and Pangani leading to a deficit on the national grid.

"The total production deficit is approximately 345 megawatts which is equivalent to 21 percent of total production," reads the part of the statement.

Furthermore, Tanesco said it was taking immediate steps to increase production using natural gas by speeding up the maintenance of some of its stations including Ubungo I plant which generates 25 megawatt.

Other stations are Kinyerezi I which produces 185 megawatts, Ubungo III (112 megawatts), as well as the Nyakato station which generates 36 megawatts, which if all are operational can produce a combined total of 358 megawatts.

“Because there will be shortages in some regions, information will be provided in a timely manner so that clients can plan their activities." Tanesco says in a statement.

In October, the newly appointed Director General for Tanesco, Mr Maharage Chande said that the utility company has been losing $7 million (about Sh16.13 billion) a month due to inefficiency, power losses, technical and non-technical issues. He said a lot of work was needed to reverse the trend.