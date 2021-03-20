Tanganyika Law Society hints on why cabinet should be dissolved

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) has hinted on constitutional demands for the cabinet dissolution, appointment of the new Prime Minister, Ministers and deputies.

The Bar Association of Tanganyika Mainland issued a public notice issued on March 19, 2021 titled: TLS guidelines on the formation of a new cabinet following the swearing in of Samia Suluhu Hassan as the United Republic of Tanzania President.

Ms Hassan took oath of office on March 19, 2021 at State House Dar es Salaam to succeed President John Magufuli who died at a Dar es Salaam hospital of heart complications.

According to the TLS public notice, when Articles (51) (2) and 57(2)(e) of the United Republic Constitution are read together it is established that the president is supposed to appoint another premier.

“The president is supposed to appoint the new Prime minister 14 days after taking the oath. The present Prime Minister is considered not as the premier, therefore the cabinet is considered to have been dissolved due to the absence of the Premier,” reads the notice.

The other reason …referred to Article 57(2)(e) of the Constitution including the death of the President who appointed the Prime Minister and the commissioning of another appointment authority.

Advertisement

TLS stresses that either an elected or sworn in President, he/she will be required to appoint a new Prime Minister 14 days after taking the oath of office.

According to the notice signed by TLS President, Dr Rugemeleza Nshala says Article 51(2) requires that as soon as possible, and in any case within 14 days after assuming office, the President shall appoint a Member of Parliament (MP) elected from a constituency from a political party having a majority of members in the National Assembly.

“Or if no political party has a majority, who appears to have the support of the majority of the Members of Parliament, to be Prime Minister of the United Republic, and he shall not assume office until his appointment is first confirmed by a resolution of the National Assembly supported by a majority vote of the Members of Parliament,” reads the statement in part.

The statement gives emphasis that elected President or the one sworn in following demands of Article 37(5) of the Constitution would be required to pick a new Prime Minister 14 days after becoming President.

TLS says after the Prime Minister’s appointment, confirmation and swearing in, the duo will collaborate in the appointment of ministers and deputies who will take oath before the President before assuming their duties.

The Bar Association stresses that ministers and their deputies are supposed to take oaths before a sitting president and not the outgoing Head of State because oaths are not transferable.

“Oaths are non-transferrable, which translates why ministers and deputies take fresh oaths whenever they change dockets,” reads the TLS notice.

According to the notice, Article 57(1) provides issues that will lead to the ministers and deputies positions to be vacant including resignation or death of the incumbent, ending to be MPs by other reasons other than the Parliament dissolution and the President’s revoking appointments.

In the statement, TLS also says Article 37(5) of the United Republic Constitution requires the President to consult her political party in order to come up with the name of a person who will be confirmed and take oath before Chief Justice (CJ) to serve as Vice President.

“The TLS Steering Council believes that this guideline will enable the country to move forwards while following accurately and truthfully principles and demands of the United Republic Constitution that will make the cabinet of ministers and country leadership to have constitution legality,” reads the notice.