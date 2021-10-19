Tanroads dismiss images on Chato Airport

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Chato. The Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) in Geita has dismissed reports circulating on social media showing pictures of Chato airport with cracks and grass on its runway as fabricated and aimed at undermining the image of the airport.

Tanroads' regional manager, Mr Haruna Senkuku said this after the inspection of the runway on Monday October 18, saying the airport was in good condition and that it receives flights three times a week.

"The airport is at the required standards and has been verified by all air transport associations,” he said.

Senkuku added: This airport is used by domestic and foreign airlines whereby at different times the Presidents of Kenya, Mozambique, Ethiopia and even Uganda once landed at this airport.

Mr Senkuku said that by next week they are expecting to get an International Airline Licence.



On his part, Chato airport security officer, Ms Hellen Osoro said the airport receives ATCL operated passenger flights every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Chato Airport was built by a local contractor Mayanga Constraction under the supervision of the Tanroad at a cost of Sh58 billion.