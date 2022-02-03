Tanzania Airports Authority seeks income diversification

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) plans to diversify its income sources to reduce reliance on traditional ones, as it seeks to improve airport services.

Traditionally, TAA gets its revenues from two sources, namely: aeronautical and non-aeronautical charges.

Non-aeronautical charges means charges levied by an airport in consideration for the various commercial arrangements it enters in relation to the granting of concessions, and the rental or leasing of premises.

Aeronautical charges such as those for landing, parking and departure are charges paid for services or facilities directly related to the aircraft and their passengers and cargo in connection with facilitating the journey.

But in a statement published in a section of the media yesterday, TAA said it was intending develop a four-star hotel and commercial complex along with their associated facilities at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

TAA intends to implement the projects under a Public/Private Partnership (PP/P) arrangement.

“It is expected that this will assist TAA to generate more revenues aiming at improving airport services,” TAA said in a statement yesterday, adding that the planned facilities will also give customers, passengers and the general public a wider choice and better range of services.

The investor being sought for will have to develop the structures under the design-build-operate-maintain and transfer arrangements.

The qualification process will be conducted through International Competitive Bidding under the procedures specified in P/PP Act Cap 103 and P/PP Regulations, 2020, TAA says, asking interested bidders to submit their applications by March 15.

“Applications will be opened promptly thereafter in public and in the presence of bidder’s representatives who choose to attend in the opening at the TAA conference room at the Terminal Three building of the Julius Nyerere International Airport,” the statement reads.

According to Airports Council International (ACI), non-aeronautical revenues can be a source to help recover operating costs and reduce the use of aviation taxes for future airport development.

The TAA report for 2019/20 financial year showed that 24 percent of revenues came from non-aeronautical revenue such as car parking, adverts, rent and concession.

The remaining 76 percent came from aeronautical sources which include landing, parking, departure and security fees.