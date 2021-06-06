Tanzania can be an innovation hub in 21st century: don

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has the potential to become an innovation hub, Prof Felix Chami, an archeologist from the University of Dar es Salaam told The Citizen in an interview recently.

However, he said, “this would be achieved only if researchers were to focus on discovering new things that respond to the current and future needs of the society”.

Through his research book titled Peopling of the Swahili Coast from the Last Ice Age, he revealed to have gained the confidence to challenge people that not everything said about African’s origin is correct as per the evidence in his new discoveries.

On Friday, Prof Chami gave his inaugural lecture, which is one of the university’s opportune occasion to acknowledge the appointment or promotion of new, full professors, saying he is deeply hurt every time he sees so many discoveries being those of past explorers/inventors.

“Were these people angels?” The senior lecturer from the department of Archaeology and Heritage questioned. “As academics, we need to ask ourselves these kinds of questions.”

His appointment to a ‘full professor’ category was a result of his numerous studies and publications in reputable journals.

“In all my research I refused to feel content with what other explorers (from outside Tanzania) found, instead I wanted to always show that there are many things that we may not have been told. One of them is what I have presented here today,” he said.

He said scholars and researchers of this generation have a responsibility to prove, for instance, the history of their country as in many cases there has been a belief in some things that never existed.

“Through my findings, I want us to agree that we can do a lot. We need to be aware of our potential and focus on conducting new research aimed at unveiling new discoveries and solutions,” he said.

The professor of Archeology since 2003 with interest in the archeology of the coast of East Africa suggests that the government and other stakeholders need to help educate and support young people in a way that will motivate them to aspire to discover new things through innovation and research.

“Our young academic and upcoming researchers should not just strive to graduate at various levels. The ability to create jobs is full-inside them. It is discouraging that we even import injections,” argued Prof Chami.

“We can make this country a hub,” he noted, “researchers in the fields of science and technology should conduct research which will help us get rid of the wave of material poverty.”