Tanzania confident 1million Covid jabs will be used before expiry in December

Dar es Salaam. The government expressed confidence yesterday that the 1,058,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines donated by the US government will all be used up before their December expiry date.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Prof Abel Makubi, said the number of people turning up daily to be inoculated across the country has risen from 3,000 to nearly 50,000 per day following a recent mass campaign.

“The campaign has helped a lot in the vaccination rollout, now many people have become aware of the vaccines and are being vaccinated nationwide,” he told The Citizen.

“All the doses will be used,” said Makubi.

The nationwide vaccination officially started in early August with President Samia Suluhu Hassan taking a shot on camera. However, the government intensified the mass vaccination campaign in recent weeks after President Hassan expressed dissatisfaction about the vaccination progress.

“We need a massive campaign to have more people willing to be vaccinated. As a country, we want to reduce the number of people dying from this virus,” said President Hassan during when she graced a meeting at the Association of Local Government Authorities of Tanzania (ALAT) in Dodoma last week.

The President, however, said no person should be coerced to be vaccinated, insisting that vaccination is a choice. The President’s remarks came amid public scepticism about inoculation.

The vaccination campaigns should have started earlier to help clear misinformation and curb hesitancy, but according to Prof Makubi, the vaccines arrived earlier than expected. He told The Citizen that the government had anticipated that the vaccines would arrive in December 2021.

“Because we expected the doses to arrive in December, all our campaigning strategies were set to start in August-September, so when we received them early, we had to adjust,’’ he said.

By October 1 this year, nearly 510,000 people had been vaccinated, according data issued by the government spokesperson, Mr Gerson Msigwa. The remaining vaccines, 548,400 doses, are yet to be administered,, this prompting massive campaigning for the jabs.





Expert speaks out

The Medical Association of Tanzania (Mat) President, Dr Shedrack Mwaibambe has advised the Ministry of Health to collaborate with health workers in various regions of the country to intensify the campaign.

“Because the goal here is not only to meet targets and finish the doses, but also make people aware of why they need to be vaccinated,” he told The Citizen.

Dr Mwaibambe told The Citizen he has observed that most of the campaigning is done by ministry of health officials alone. He advises that public health practitioners at regional and district levels can be used to reach people living in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

“It would be difficult to transfer ministry of health officials from Dodoma to do vaccination campaigns in Geita for example, so the best way is to use doctors or other health practitioners in Geita. It’s less costly and effective,” he said.

Dr Mwaibambe also suggested that more awareness and campaigning is needed to the country’s informal sector.

“Like those who do business fish markets, informal traders, or at major bus stations. People in these places are usually busy and have no time to read a newspaper watch TV or listen to radio. Thus, the best way to get them is by going where they are,’ he said.