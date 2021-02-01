Tanzania does not have plans to procure Covid-19 vaccine

By Herieth Makwetta More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Minister of Health, Social Development, Gender, Elderly and Children , Dr Dorothy Gwajima has today said the ministry does not have plans of procuring the Covid -19 vaccine which is already in use in other countries.

“The ministry has its own procedure on how to receive any medicines and we do so after we have satisfied ourselves with the product,” she said.

Her statement comes a week after President Magufuli warned the ministry of foreign vaccines which he said had other motives behind.

Also at the news briefing Dr Gwajima called upon private, religious and political institutions to refrain from providing health information that does not follow the ministry's guidelines.

"We have guidelines, because once these institutions provide such information, it brings shock. All these institutions we want to stop providing any information or make decisions."

She did not elaborate on what decision that the institutions should make.

In another development, the Minister of Health, Social Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr. Dorothy Gwajima, urged Tanzanians to improve their personal hygiene and environment by washing their hands using running water and soap, steaming and the use of 'sanitizer'.

Dr. Gwajima made the remarks on Monday, February 1, 2021 in Dodoma while delivering her statement following reports of an outbreak of a second wave of Covid19 in a neighboring country which she did not specify.

She said the Ministry is reminding citizens to focus on the guidelines provided by health professionals in the past.

"We must improve our personal hygiene, wash hands with running water and soap, use handkerchiefs, herbal steam, exercise, eat nutritious food, drink plenty of water, and natural remedies that our nation is endowed with because we have quite many of these natural remedies, ”said Dr Gwajima.

She added: Through the Chief Government Chemist, the Ministry has been working to inspect a number of natural remedies that have met the safety standards for use, are already in use and they have helped Tanzanians, including me and my family."



