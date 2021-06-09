Tanzania elected 76th Vice president of UN General Assembly

Tanzania has been elected Vice President of the 76th assembly of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76) in an election that was held on 7 June 2021, in New York.

According to a statement released by the ministry of foreign affairs, Tanzania was elected unopposed, the last time Tanzania was UNGA Vice President was in 1991.

In the same election, Maldives’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Shahid, was elected President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76) by 143 votes against his opponent Former Afghan Foreign Minister Zalmai Rassoul who got 48 votes.

The role of the Vice President is to assist the President in coordinating and overseeing the activities of the UNGA and its committees in drafting resolutions.

The UN General Assembly is the main policy and legislative body with the representation of all member states, this year's meeting is expected to be held in September 2021.

Tanzania served as UNGA President in 1979 at the 34th meeting during the representation of Ambassador Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim.

In another development, Tanzania has been elected Member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for a period of three years with effect from January1, 2022 to December 31, 2024.

This is the fifth time for Tanzania to hold this position where the last time was in 2004 - 2006. Other times were 1966 - 1969; 1978 - 1980; and 1994 - 1996. ECOSOC is the agency responsible for UN economic development projects, especially in implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and also oversees Specialized Agencies and Commissions such as UNDP, UNFPA and UNICEF.