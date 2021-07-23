Tanzania finally bans ‘unnecessary’ public gatherings

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. It was a decision that many wondered how long it would take to be made as life went on as usual in markets, sports stadiums and even bars across the country.

Now in the face of a full-blown third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities have swung into action by banning ‘all unnecessary public gatherings’ nationwide saying that those that appear to be necessary should observe all precautions.

The move is aimed at tackling Covid-19 infections amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic that has already affected hundreds of Tanzanians.

Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima announced the measures on Thursday, urging citizens to adhere to the directive.

In her directive, Dr Gwajima called on government and private sector leaders to set an example of how they are taking all precautionary measures in fighting Covid-19.

Dr. Gwajima also said the number of Covid-19 patients has increased and as of July 21, 2021 there were 682 patients receiving treatment in different care centres.

She stressed that the government will continue providing such data and monitoring the condition of the disease and to announce various measures to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic.

“In strengthening Covid-19 fight and control, I declare from today (yesterday) I have banned all activities that cause unnecessary mass gathering. gatherings that are deemed important should follow precautionary measures without affecting economic and social activities,” she said in a statement.

She added: I direct all regional and district commissioners to co-operate with medical officers in regional and district levels in fulfilling their duties in accordance with the Community Health Act no. 1 of 2009 and set good procedures for those who apply for permits for important activities.

Dr Gwajima also called on all citizens to prepare for vaccination as announced by the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, on Wednesday, this week.

“Health professionals have met to get training on facilitation of the vaccine against Covid-19 voluntarily and free of charge," he said.