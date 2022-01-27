Tanzania focusing on ICT infrastructure, says Deputy Minister

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has said it’s now focusing on advancing its ICT infrastructures to provide relief for the service providers’ costs and eventually make internet bundles more affordable in Tanzania.

Part of the efforts include the major investment in the construction of the National Fibre Optic Cable network known as the National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB).

According to the deputy Minister for Information, Communications and Information Technology, Mr Kundo Mathew, to create more convenience and affordability the government has also started talks with telecom firms on certain initiatives.

“There are a lot of efforts put in place to create affordability and provide relief to customers,” said Mr Mathew during his visit at Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) headquarters on Thursday January 27.

He said on data usage the government has initiated talks with the service providers to enable customers get a statement on how their internet data bundle is used.

“This would enable an individual to know the correct use of his bundle and will also be able to cancel those uses that are not his priority like the automatic background program updates that consumes data as well,” he said.

Another initiative that the government is set to work in collaboration with the service providers will be on the expiration period of the internet bundles, which sometimes occurs while a customer has yet to use or finish his package.

“We will discuss if it possible to enable a transfer of the bundle to a friend, or if one can have an option to carry over a package to another week after purchasing a new package before the cessation period,”

On the construction of the National Fibre Optic Cable network the deputy minister said the government targets to increase the usage of ICT for equitable and sustainable socio-economic and cultural development of Tanzania.

He said the network which is cheaper and faster would also make ICT related services particularly internet affordable and readily available to common Tanzanians.

“The government has also increased the ministerial budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year from the previous Sh11 billion to Sh230 billion, which means more developmental projects, more employment opportunities and a chance to improve individual and national economy,” said Mathew.