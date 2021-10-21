Tanzania, France pledge stronger ties in key areas

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and France yesterday expressed their commitment to cementing trade and economic ties on a win-win basis.

Areas in which the two countries showed willingness to strengthen cooperation include - but are not limited to - agriculture, blue economy, transport, e-commerce, energy, industrial parks, aquaculture, tourism and training in the hotel and tourism industry.

The commitment was made during a high-profile figures meeting that brought together the Ministers for Works and Transport, Prof Makame Mbarawa; Investment, Mr Geoffrey Mwambe; Industry and Trade, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, and Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro.

Also on the list of attendees were the ministers responsible for Energy, Mr January Makamba; Foreign Affairs, Ms Liberata Mulamula and Investment (Zanzibar), Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, as well as the French Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester, and prospective investors from both countries.

For the commitment to bear fruit, the Tanzanian Foreign Affairs minister said his country had committed itself to creating an enabling business environment that would enhance investor confidence.

“We are committed to keeping the momentum going so that our ties in the areas of trade, investment, skills development and technology become stronger and stronger,” stressed Minister Mulamula.

Advertisement

The French Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness promised to mobilise potential investors from France to come and invest in Tanzania with a view to strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

He said the decision by the French national carrier, Air France, to commence direct flights to Zanzibar on Monday was evidence of the will that the two countries have to strengthen their ties.

Air France will operate two flights a week on Mondays and Saturdays between Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Zanzibar airports.

“This is a symbol to increase partnership in economic ties,” said minister Riester who travelled to Tanzania with representatives of 12 French companies. As a sign to promote the aviation sector, the government of France gave a commitment to renovate the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) Terminal Two in Dar.

The French-Tanzanian Chamber of Commerce (FTCC) President, Christophe Darmois, promised to promote and facilitate the establishment of partnership between French and Tanzanian companies to strengthen their presence in international markets.

“Doing business together and promoting French investments in Tanzania are our clear guidelines,” said Mr Darmois.

“Tanzania is, and will remain, very attractive for investors, and these investments are essential to the deep and intense economic, cultural and social relationship between France and Tanzania.”

He revealed that FTCC and the Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce will next month sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create the opportunity for both chambers to develop partnerships in sectors like e-commerce and energy.

Other areas for partnership are industrial parks, aquaculture, tourism and training in the hotel and tourism industry.

In another development, Minister Riester on Tuesday launched a Lagardère duty free shop at JNIA’s Terminal Three.

This came after the Paris-based Lagardère Travel Retail and local partner Bevco Ltd had won an exclusive concession for two duty free stores. The five-year concession was awarded by the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA).

Minister Riester said that the joint venture between the Paris- based company and Tanzanian spirits distributor would enable strong flexibility and proximity in the management of local operations.

“The move marks the entry into a new African market for Lagardère Travel Retail, which aims to further capitalise on the region’s resilient attractiveness and air traffic,” said the minister.

He said Lagardère has significant growth ambitions for their operations on the African continent and hoped that their experience in Tanzania will continue to consolidate their position as a leading international travel retailer in the region.

The company, he explained, aimed at supporting the airport in setting new standards for retail at the Dar es Salaam airport.

“By working closely together with Bevco, Lagardère is eager to support TAA in raising its standards of excellence and appeal to international travellers,” said Mr Riester.

“Lagardère Travel Retail will promote and leverage local expertise and deliver a sense of place in the stores through Tanzanian culture, architecture and cuisine.

“The company is looking forward to developing their innovative concept,” he said.

JNIA director Paul Rwegasha said the Lagardère duty-free shop covers a total of 366 square metres.