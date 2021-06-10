Tanzania government has collected Sh24.5 trillion of targeted revenue by April 2021

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dodoma. The Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has said the government’s planned to collect a total of Sh34.88 trillion from all internal and external sources fell short by 13.9 per cent.

Speaking in Parliament during the presentation of the 2021/2022 national budget, finance minister Mwigulu Nchemba said that as of April, 2021, 24.53 trillion shillings had been collected, equivalent to 86.1 percent of the target for the period.

Expalining the analysis on how the money was collected Dr, Nchemba said non-Tax Revenue amounted to Sh1.80 trillion, equivalent to 78.5 percent of the target.

He said the revenue collected through the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) amounted to Sh14.54 trillion, equivalent to 86.9 percent.

“Revenue from local sources of Local Government Authorities amounted to Sh607.4 billion equivalent to 88.5 per cent of the target,”

“Grants and soft loans received were Sh1.89 trillion equivalent to 70.4 per cent of the target and Domestic loans including loans to repay Government securities amounted to 3.99 trillion shillings, equivalent to 95.7 percent of the target,” he said.

Advertisement

In addition he said External commercial loans amounted to Sh1.68 trillion equivalent to 88.1 per cent of the amount they had targeted to collect.