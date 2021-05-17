Tanzania government owes contractors and consultants 839 billion

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dodoma. The Government of Tanzania owes Sh839.026 billion to contractors and consulting engineers who are implementing various development projects in the country.



This was stated today Monday, May 17 2021 by the Minister of Works and Transport Dr. Leonard Chamuriho while tabling his ministry's budget for the financial year 2021/2022.



He said the arrears were due to a lack of funds to implement development projects.



"This situation is causing the Ministry to have huge arrears of claims and debts owed to contractors and consulting engineers implementing various development projects and by April, 2021 the claims and debts of certified contractors and consultants had reached Sh869.026 billion, he said.



However, he said the ministry's strategy in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Planning is to ensure that project funds are paid on time to reduce the cost of growing interest rates.



In addition, he said the Government continues to negotiate with many jor development projects.



He also said the government has continued to encourage the private sector to invest in the development and improvement of transport projects.