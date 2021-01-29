Tanzania government set to issue new ID cards for petty traders

By Kelvin Matandiko More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa says the government plans to issue new business identity cards (IDs) to petty-traders commonly known as machinga.

Mr Majaliwa, who also gave a directive that the petty traders should not be troubled in their business undertakings, wanted the latter not to be used by big businessmen to evade tax by selling their products in the streets without issuing receipts to buyers .

The Premier said the new IDs will be valid for more than two years and will also include further information about various services.

“Last year, the government started issuing business IDs and will continue to do so to enable petty traders to conduct their businesses without encountering any inconvenience,” said Mr Majaliwa when opening a forum on discussions with petty-traders in Dar es Salaam Region.

“The government is preparing much better business IDs to make the holder get recognised and as well their identities get recognised by other systems. This will do away with the procedure of the current IDs.

“Since we managed to improve national IDs and licences, why not IDs for petty traders? So, experts will discuss this and let us know as the envisaged IDs will be valid for more than two years.”

Clarifying, Mr Majaliwa said the petty-traders were an important group that facilitated the acquisition of products across the country, propelled self-employment, boosted the Growth Domestic Product (GDP) and helped reduce poverty in the country.

The symposium, attended by petty-traders from 26 regions across the country, also involved representatives from NSSF, health insurance services and financial institutions that explained about how loans could be accessed through groups.