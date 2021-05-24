Tanzania government takes steps to stem loss of revenue on BRT

By Bakari Kiango More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government said yesterday that it was working out a plan aimed at stemming revenue loss on Dar es Salaam’s bus rapid transit network (BRT).

The Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said during her tour of the projects that a lasting solution to BRT revenue loss was the use of smart cards.

She directed an immediate audit of Udart’s payment system to authenticate the genuineness of tickets issued to commuters. Udart is the firm that operates buses on the BRT.

“This is a stopgap measure as we work to find a lasting solution that will involve the use of smart cards for commuters,” Ms Mwalimu said.

Smart cards were first introduced on the system in 2017, but it was reported a few months later that of the about 200,000 cards that had been sold by then, only about 50,000 were actually in use.

“I want us to swiftly end the loss of revenue by ensuring that we don’t allow issuance of fake tickets. As things stand, we could be giving leeway to people to have their own bundles of tickets,” Ms Mwalimu said.

Advertisement

Her tour followed directives issued recently by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

During his tour of BRT facilities last month, Mr Majaliwa expressed his concern about the misuse of assets meant for the project.

He said that the number of buses plying BRT routes had dropped from 140 to only 85 in the last few years, making it difficult for the project to end Dar es Salaam’s transport woes as was initially envisaged.

In 2017, Udart suffered a heavy blow when over 30 buses were grounded when the firm’s main depot was flooded by heavy rains at Jangwani. The sudden setback almost brought Udart to its knees.

A similar setback recurred in 2018, causing more damage to buses that were operational.

That reduced the number of buses to 110 against the required 305 vehicles.

At the same time, a total of 70 buses remain stranded at the port due to miscommunication between Udart and the government.

Some of the projects that had been introduced failed to pick up due to the regular breakdown of smart card swiping machines.

In 2016, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) seized 100,000 smart tickets from Udart over tax concerns. The cards were seized at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA). TRA’s decision forced Udart to extend the use of barcode tickets for all commuters.

Speaking during her tour of the Jangwani depot, Ms Mwalimu told senior officials of the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) that the government was aware that the crowding of commuters at stations was largely a result of the low number of buses plying BRT routes.

“Each bus currently carries an average of 200 passengers, which is more than the required maximum capacity of 120,” she said.

She added that some of the challenges bedevilling the project were a result of difficulties in the division of responsibilities between Dart and Udart.

Ms Mwalimu also visited Kariakoo Market, and formed a committee that will investigate corruption allegations levelled against the management. She said she would name members of the committee today.

Some traders had earlier told Ms Mwalimu that corruption was rampant at the market, some asked the government to hand over its management to Dar es Salaam City Council.

“There is widespread corruption here. There are some traders who pay between Sh2 and Sh3 million so they can be issued with space,” said Mr Hussein Magai.

Ms Mwalimu threatened to dissolve said Kariakoo Market Corporation, saying the firm was operating at a loss.



