Tanzania government warns of third wave of Covid-19

By Herieth Makwetta More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has said there are indicators of the third wave of Covid-19 disease in the country, saying cases are on the rise in all countries that bordering Tanzania.

It has directed that from now on that all precautions should be taken, including wearing masks, use of sanitizers and hand washing with soap and running water.

Speaking to the media at JNIA Terminal 3 airport today June 19, 2021, the Director of Prevention from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Leonard Subi has issued new instructions.

"The ministry reminds all citizens not to ignore Covid19. The Ministry has begun to see indications of the occurrence of the third wave of Covid-19. This is due to the monitoring reports of the disease being carried out by the ministry and the interaction between our people and other nations," said Dr Subi.

He said the number of patients diagnosed with Corona Africa has been increasing for the past 5 weeks, including neighboring countries, and that infections have doubled compared to the second wave.

Dr Subi however did not mention any numbers of those that have been diagnosed in Tanzania so far and it is not clear whether authorities will effect social distancing measures.

