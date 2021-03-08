Tanzania has made giant strides in women empowerment, says Ulega

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Deputy Minister for Information, Sports, Arts, and Culture, Abdallah Ulega has called on public and private institutions to increase number of women in leadership positions.

He said women have shown ability and achievements in various positions and that is why the government is committed to empowering them in leadership.

Deputy Minister Ulega said this today March 8 during The Citizen Rising Woman initiative in held at Serena Hotel.

This year the international women's day theme is women in leadership towards gender equality.

He said Tanzania has made giant strides in empowering women in the East African region by having a woman Vice President because it has trust in their ability.

"Tanzania has women leaders in all sectors including the deputy speaker, and that’s not all, it has increased women in parliament from 127 in 2015 to 143 in 2019 while the number of judges has increased from 24 in 2015 to 40 in 2019," he said.

On his part, the Acting Managing Director, Bakari Machumu said the decision to start The Citizen Rising woman initiative was to recognize women’s efforts and achievements.

He said women need to take the bull by its horns by trusting in their own abilities and going for opportunities that present themselves.

"We started the initiative in February and since then we have published 36 features stories featuring women in business, public sector and even those that underwent challenges that build them to start initiatives that are now helping other women," he said.

According to him, they will be issuing two awards including rising woman award and women future award.