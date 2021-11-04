Tanzania has never withdrawn from African Court, says VP Mpango

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Government of Tanzania on Thursday, November 4, 2021, refuted widely circulated claims that it had withdrawn from the African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights.

Speaking at the Fifth African Judicial Dialogue, a conference that brought together legal and judicial stakeholders from various African countries, Tanzania’s Vice President Dr Philip Mpango used the juncture to ‘correct’ what he said are wrong impressions that Tanzania had withdrawn from the court.

"That is not true at all. Tanzania hasn’t withdrawn from the African Court, instead, the country has withdrawn from the Declaration made under Article 34 (6) of the Protocol on the African Charter for the Establishment of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which permits individuals and Non-Government Organisations to directly access the court," he said.

He further noted that Tanzania’s decision to withdraw from the declaration of the protocol establishing the African Court was arrived at after thorough consultations and considerations within the entire government system respecting the sovereignty of the country.

"It was not made out of political considerations or expediency," he said.

He also said he was aware that some other African Union Member States had also withdrawn from the declaration, believing that they too have their reasons for doing so.

In that regard, Dr Mpango suggested that, in order for the Court to regain the confidence of Member States, it needs to strive to create an African Human Rights jurisprudence applicable to all of Africa, addressing African challenges.

"The Court should also set realistic standards in consideration of the capacity of African states," he advised.

He assured that Tanzania remained party to the Court and is allied to the mandate and spirit of the tribunal.

"Access to the Court remains as stipulated under Article 5 (1) of the Protocol for the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights," Dr Mpango noted.

He said that Tanzania actively and passionately worked for the establishment of the court cognisant of the fact that, Africa needed her own regional courts to provide African solutions to African problems and challenges.

He said the country continued to maintain a good working relation with the court whose headquarters is in Arusha – Tanzania.