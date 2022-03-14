Tanzania in fresh move to end book crisis

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Stakeholders have blamed the shortage of textbooks and extra textbooks in the country on the monopoly of the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) on printing textbooks.

This was stated in Dodoma on Saturday evening during a meeting between the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, TIE and various printing and publishing companies.

Prof Mkenda had earlier asked participants to speak openly and fearlessly for the sake of the future of education in the country.

Various speakers at the meeting, which was broadcast live, blamed the acute shortage of textbooks in schools on monopolisation by TIE of the printing of textbooks and extra textbooks used in schools.

They appealed to the government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to act as a matter or urgency, and ensure that there were multiple sources of textbooks.

Prof Mkenda said in response that efforts to improve the quality of education would succeed only if there were adequate learning and teaching materials in schools throughout the country.

He directed TIE to address challenged cited by stakeholders despite the institute having earlier attributed the shortage of textbooks to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s time we ended this book crisis once and for all. We must not entertain this situation. We should plan well so that this doesn’t happen again.

“I usually have no answer when parents and guardians ask me about the shortage of textbooks, and neither will I be able to explain if Her Excellency the President happens to ask me,” Prof Mkenda said.

He said TIE had stated that the shortage was due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused delays in the printing of textbooks.

Prof Mkenda added that local publishers should be awarded contracts to print textbooks as part of wider efforts to address the matter.

“We have failed miserably, and that is the bitter truth. We don’t want to hear again about shortages of books that we write ourselves. Sit down, and form a team to look into how to collaborate with local printers going forward,” he said.

Prof Mkenda added that at no time had the government directed its officials to go out and ban textbooks, or intimidate booksellers on the grounds that they are required to sell books from TIE only.

For her part, Dr Aneth Komba, executive director of TIE, said textbooks that were being printed outside the country would start to arrive today.

She said the current extra books had been written with the support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Dr Komba said TIE was not interfering in the responsibilities and goals of other people, and neither was it intent on sabotaging private businesses.

Earlier, Mr Stanley Nzovu from Nice Enterprises said they have not had textbooks for the first, fourth and seventh grades since last December.

The chairman of the Publishers Association of Tanzania (Pata), Mr Gabriel Kitu, said some education quality controllers have been discouraging parents and guardians from buying textbooks that were not published by TIE.

“All that we want is fairness, and good governance. We want an independent TIE that will not be responsible for publishing books, but will focus on overseeing the quality of books in the country,” he said.