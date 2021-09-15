Tanzania increases its stake in Shelter Afrique

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government of Tanzania has increased its stake in Shelter Afrique after paying $2.7 million in additional capital, the pan-African housing development financier has disclosed.

The additional stake now takes Tanzania’s shareholding to 1.54 percent up from 0.3 percent held previously. Effectively, the contribution now reduces ownership of the top three shareholders with Kenya’s, Nigeria’s and African Development Bank’s shareholdings now standing at 17.78 percent, 13.27 percent and 12.83 percent respectively.

In a statement thanking the government of Tanzania, Shelter Afrique Group managing director and chief executive officer Andrew Chimphondah said it was gratifying to see the unwavering support and renewed confidence by shareholders. “We thank the government of Tanzania for choosing to increase her stake in Shelter Afrique despite the prevailing condition, and in particular the ministers for Housing and Finance Honourable William Lukuvi and Honourable Mwigulu Nchemba for making the disbursements - It’s a vote of confidence in the company. We are also grateful to other shareholders who have increased their stakes recently,” Mr Chimphondah said.

In addition to the Tanzania’s contribution the Company has also received additional capital contributions from Kenya ($9.92m), Cameroon ($3,529,801.29) Mali ($2,062,994), Rwanda ($ 1.1m), Uganda ($ 0.08m), Togo ($0.58m), Swaziland ($0.32m), Ivory Coast ($0.57m), and Democratic Republic of Congo ($0.5m), bringing the total additional capital receipts to $20.69 million within the last six months of 2021.

“We also wish to thank several other shareholders such as Namibia, Zimbabwe Morocco, and Swaziland, Cameroon, Kenya, DRC, Mali, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Rwanda and Togo for their positive response to the call for recapitalization, this continues to show confidence in the strategy of The Company,” Mr Chimphondah said.

Shelter Afrique has approved financing of more than $52,246,000 in Tanzania. The Company invested equity into the Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company (TMRC) in 2014 and has remained an active member. The company is actively pursuing large-scale low-cost housing projects in both Dodoma and Zanzibar through public private partnerships and the provision of lines of credit.

Advertisement

In August, Shelter Afrique through its Centre of Excellence, at the invitation of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar held a masterclass session for government officials to deepen capacity within the industry. Similar conversations are being held to hold another one in Dodoma as well before the end of the year.

In the same period, Shelter Afrique, as part of its ongoing engagement with Tanzania, led a high-level delegation to meet with Lands, Housing and Human Settlements minister William Lukuvi and ministry officials where discussions were held on the provision of land for projects featuring innovation and alternative building materials. The Minister committed to the provision of 50 acres of land in Dar-es-Salam where an annual event showcasing the improvements and breakthroughs in the building sciences can be exhibited.

Shelter Afrique on its part has committed to developing the concept and will explore the possibility of hosting the first event in 2022.