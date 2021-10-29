Tanzania-India to mark 60 years of diplomatic relationship

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Indian High Commission has announced it will be celebrating an iconic Week to mark 75 years of India’s Independence and 60 years of India-Tanzania diplomatic relationship.

Various programs will be executed as part of the celebrations dubbed 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative aimed at commemorating 75 years of progressive India and the history of its people, culture and achievements.

The High Commission of India in Dar es Salaam said in a statement that it has planned activities packed with competitions, cultural performances, delegation visits, exchange programs, educational initiatives, seminars, workshops and many more.

Baba Gorekhnath Gotipua Dance Association performing from India Odissi and Gotipua dances at the Bagamoyo International Art festival. PHOTO | COURTESY

The commission said the celebrations are expected to connect the people of India with Tanzania.

A classical dance group ‘Baba Gorekhnath Gotipua Dance Association’ of India arrived in Tanzania on October 27, 2021, in preparation for the event. The 12-member artist team is performing Odissi and Gotipua dances at the Bagamoyo International Art festival.