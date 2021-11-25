Tanzania lifts ban on export of forest products

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Natural Resources and Tourism minister Damas Ndumbaro has lifted the ban on exports of forest raw products on conditions, including veener and sap from the patula pine tree until June next year.

Due to lifting of the ban, the minister has allowed 187 containers of forest products at the Dar Port to be exported and ordered owners of other containers outside the port to observe export permit procedures from his ministry.

Speaking at a meeting coordinated by the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) in Dar es Salaam Region, the minister said the government’s goal was to see that the forestry sector effectively contributed to the gross domestic product (GDP).

He wanted stakeholders of the sector to get prepared for the implementation of resolutions that had been passed at a meeting of the stakeholders.

The meeting was held on November 15, this year, in Mafinga District, Iringa Region.

“The government’s goal is to see that the forestry sector brings about productivity to its producers. You, as stakeholders, need to get prepared to implement the government directives that made me lift the ban I imposed,’’ said the minister.

He added: “In this transition period to June next year all permits will be issued by the ministry by adhering to its conditions including bringing reports on taxes, workers’ rights, actual cargo values and a company’s action plan of bringing machinery quickly.”

He called upon business persons and other Tanzanians in general to accept the changes which were the basis of development in any community in the world.

“The government conducted a study and satisfied itself that the profit it was getting in exporting raw material was little. So, in order for it to get more revenue through the forestry sector it decided to impose a ban on forest products exports and instead urged investment in producing end products for markets,’’ said the minister.

For his part, TNBC executive secretary Godwill Wanga called upon stakeholders to have faith in the government, which, he said, had made the improvements in order for the sector to be more productive to producers and contribute to GDP.

The minister promised to hold talks again with the stakeholders on December 13-14, this year, in Arusha Region and see how best they could implement the government’s directives.