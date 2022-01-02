Tanzania ‘needs a consensus on new Katiba’

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Debate on various political issues, including the new constitution agenda, continued raging yesterday after analysts offered a range of opinions, including the need for a national consensus.

The analysts said it was unfortunate to see opposition political parties clashing and at the same time differing in priorities in demanding the new constitution while the government has asked for time to stabilise the economy first before tackling the burning issue.

Some also argued that the government must be willing to look for alternatives that will bring about national reconciliation, including running an opinion poll on two issues: economy first or new constitution.

The comments followed the speeches of various political leaders towards the New Year including President Hassan who listed the priorities of her government, where the goal of economic growth remained a top priority.

However, on political issues, the President said in order to ensure a conducive political environment, the Council of Political Parties in Tanzania met with various political and democratic stakeholders and discussed together the future and best practice of multi-party politics in the country.

“My hope is that the task force formed by the Registrar of Political Parties, will work on the resolutions of the conference professionally. The government will accept the proposals that will be submitted and we will see what steps to take so that we can move forward together, as a nation,” said the President.

But for his part, Chadema vice-chairman Tundu Lissu said his party did not recognise the task force formed by the Registrar of Political Parties, saying the meeting was just another political maneuvre.

“We do not recognise the task force because the foundations of its formation are only a political game by the ruling party,” he argued, stressing that the only way to save Tanzanians and improve political space was through a new constitution.

However, Dar es Salaam resident political analyst Juma Bundala said there was a great need and priority for national consensus so that the country could move forward and make economic and social progress.

“We cannot ignore the surging political temperature in the country, all stakeholders: government, religious leaders, and civil society organizations must be involved in finding this reconciliation so that the nation can be politically secure,” he said.

Dr Bundala added that the bad thing was to see some of the trusted opposition political parties starting to disagree and opposing each other on what must come first.

“Political parties like Act-Wazalendo and Chadema views must have the same language if they want to be heard by the government, the current situation is to create opposition within the opposition parties,” said Dr Bundala.

A lecturer from Mzumbe University, Dr Alfonce Tibanzi, said the government still had the responsibility to find a solution, especially at a time when the debate over a new constitution is raging.

“The government has tried to articulate its priorities and has said it is ready to receive the views of the task force of the registrar of political parties, but it must be concerned with those who continue to complain to bring the concept of unity into its reality,” he said.