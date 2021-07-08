Tanzania now has ability to determine real sex of intersex persons

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Chief Government Chemist’s Laboratory Agency said yesterday that it now has the ability to determine the real sex of intersex persons.

The laboratory is also conducting genetic tests for kidney patients and relatives who want to donate their kidneys for transplantation.

This was stated by Daniel Ndiyo, chief of the Directorate of Control Services at the Chief Government Chemist Laboratory Authority when speaking at the ongoing 45th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair.

He said parents tend to hide their intersex children because they do not know what to do about it.

However, he noted that the Chief Government Chemist in collaboration with doctors is well equipped to help in determining the real gender of intersex people.

“If we do a laboratory examination, we can determine if it is a woman or a man, and advise doctors to operate on him/her accordingly,” he said.

“Once we have the operation, she or he will continue with her/his life just like any other person of his or her gender,” he said.

He said unlike in the past now many people are increasingly consulting experts on such matters, urging Tanzanians not to hide their children with such abnormalities.

Regarding genetic testing for patients and people who want to donate kidneys to their relatives, he said if it is discovered that their kidneys were similar, he advised doctors to continue with the procedure.

“We are conducting a thorough analysis to confirm if the two people have compatible kidneys and if they are; we advise doctors to proceed with the transplant and we have been cooperating with various hospitals such as Muhimbili National Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital and many others,” he said.

In another development, he said the office was also responsible for giving evidence in court after completing their work.

“For example, we have investigated drugs for all types of drugs to determine whether its marijuana, cocaine and even those you consider to be drug addicts, the chief chemist must prove which drug,” he said.

He said the office has also been tasked with having a national poison control center and they have now been empowered through various international reports on different types of toxins.

He said this allows them to determine what type of toxin a patient has been using only after the symptoms are indicated which prompts them to advise doctors.