Tanzania now to release Covid -19 data weekly

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s minister of health Ummy Mwalimu has instructed the chief medical officer to release Covid-19 data on a weekly basis.

The health minister said this will be part of the government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic by raising awareness and vaccination.

“Covid-19 is still in Tanzania, and we hope that through the data that we are going to release weekly people will see the real picture and know how important it is to protect themselves and maybe consider vaccinations,” she said.

On Wednesday January 26, 2022 the government received 800,000 Sinopharm doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China, which will cover 400, 000 people administered in two dosage schedule.

This was the second batch of vaccine donation from China, in November 2021, Tanzania received 576,558 Covid-19 vaccines provided through the COVAX facility.

According to the minister all dosage in the first batch has been rolled out to the public.

“This donation brings the total of vaccines that has been supplied to Tanzania to 8, 821, 210 doses including those of Jansen, Moderna and Pfizer which is enough to vaccinate 5, 082, 380 people,”

However, by January 25, 2022 only 1, 922, 019 people equivalent to 3.33 percent have vaccinated.

Mwalimu said the government will make sure that Covid-19 is dealt with but that can only be achieved through successful vaccination, as experts call for least 60 percent of the population to get vaccinated - and observe other preventive measures against the pandemic.

On her part the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the donation of the 800,000 Covid-19 vaccination doses was to support the country to fight the pandemic.

“Due to the long good friendship from our forefathers, China is ready to provide more support to Tanzania in the fight against the pandemic, as 80 percent of the population in china are fully vaccinated,” said Mingjian.