Tanzania opposition, activists deliver messages on 60th anniversary

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Opposition leaders yesterday outlined seven issues, including reinstating the new constitution writing process that should be worked on for the country to efficiently start the next round of 60 years of independence.

Other issues are unconditionally releasing the Chadema chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, and other citizens detained over politically motivated cases, stopping crackdown on the opposition and lift a ban on political activities.

They also wanted challenges recorded in 2019 during the local government polls and general election in 2020 addressed and come up with amended electoral laws as well as changing the government system.

The seven issues were unveiled yesterday during a virtual debate with Chadema vice chairman Tundu Lissu, secretary general John Mnyika and veteran media guru Jenerali Ulimwengu.

During his public address on the 60th independence anniversary, leader of ACT-Wazalendo Zitto Kabwe made aired similar concerns. Speaking from Belgium, Mr Lissu said the country’s demand for provision of a new constitution was inevitable.

“We need to have a new constitution that would ensure that the key representative organs of the parliament and the judiciary are free to defend the rights of people and their interests,” he said.

He said opposition leaders, members and supporters who are currently remanded in different police stations countrywide should be released unconditionally.

“This includes the unjust incarceration of Mr Mbowe. Harassment against opposition leaders, members and supporters by the country’s judicial system and the police force should be abolished with immediate effect,” he said.

Mr Lissu, who has been in Germany for treatment and then personal life after surviving an assassination attempt from unknown assailants in Dodoma on September 7 in 2017 said the government should lift the ban imposed against political parties to hold political activities.

“Rallies are citizens’ constitutional rights. We need to change the system of the government that will prevent an individual having excessive powers to decide who should live and who shouldn’t,” he said.

Furthermore, Mr Lissu said moving forward Tanzanians should demand for a free and fair electoral system and full observation of human rights.

He said the country’s development cannot be measured by implementation of infrastructure projects and how it liberated its people, rather by how its people are free and live with dignity, equality, freedom of expression and participation in decision making as well as free from arbitrary arrests and detentions.

The above were seconded by Mr Kabwe who called for the new constitution which will provide for a level political playing field.

“Let us have political dialogue to correct the mistakes, especially those of 2019 and 2020 when Tanzania held local government and general election respectively,” he said.

He said Mr Mbowe was facing a politically-motivated case that should be resolved politically, calling upon authorities to release him in order to participate in a meeting slated for December 16 and 17 between the opposition leaders and President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dodoma.

He said while China, Vietnam, Korea and Malaysia were at the same level of development during independence, it is important to think why Tanzania’s level of economic development was low as compared to those countries.

According to him, the worst challenges that are within the country’s power were undermining national unity.

“There are a lot of political and economic grievances. We have been independent for 60 years, but we still do not have the freedom and civilisation to choose our leaders fairly. We kill each other during elections,” he said.

“The nation is 60 years old since independence, but we are not politically tolerant, we accuse and even jail each other, we are barred from engaging in legitimate political activities and that we are still very poor.”

Mr Ulimwengu supported that independence was that of the people who should be free from oppression, corruption and anything that takes away their rights.

“After these years of independence, it’s important for the people to avoid political deceit through promises made during elections,” he said, noting that a single man’s show in bringing development should be avoided.

For his part, Mr said the independence milestone should come through provision of the new constitution.

“The new constitution is that which will carry the views of the people and be able to serve their interests,” he said.