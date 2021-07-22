Tanzania opposition leader Lipumba gets Covid jab

He received the jab at the United Nations (UN) clinic at Masaki, Dar es Salaam.

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The national chairman for the Civic United Front (CUF), Pro Ibrahim Lipumba received his first Covid-19 jab on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

He told journalists that the vaccine was made available to him through his wife, Gojina Mtenga, who works for the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh.

"As you know, workers in these international organizations are allowed to start getting vaccines with their families….It was through my wife that I have been able to get this vaccination today,” he said.

He said he received a message late on Wednesday that required him to go to the UN Clinic at Masaki in Dar es Salaam for the jab.

“I am happy that I have completed this task," said Prof Lipumba.

Prof Lipumba will have to come back and receive his second vaccination after a period of six to eight weeks to complete the dose.



