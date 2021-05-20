Tanzania Police Force gets a shot in the arm from Coca Cola

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd has on Thursday donated 2,000 copies of Guideline on Crime Disclosing and prevention at wards, Villages, and streets level to Tanzania Police Force as support to strengthen the effort on community engagement in combating social crime.

The handover ceremony which was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Dar es Salaam was attended by high-ranking police officers including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro and Coca-Cola Kwanza staff led by Director of Public Affairs, communications and sustainability director- Mr Salum Nassor.

Speaking during the event Mr. Nassor said, “Just like The Police Force, community is at the center of decisions at Coca-Cola Kwanza. Both institutions want to ensure their services is at arm’s length of a Tanzanian, that is why there is Coke every corner of this country same way there are police representatives, but we want to do more”.

“After finding out about IGP’s effort to raise awareness on how to disclose and prevent crime at lower levels of our communities we decided to join hands and support the project as we believe in leaving our mark in lives of our people. Safe communities bring about safe business environment. These copies are worth about Sh6 million,” he added.

The IGP Simon Siro thanked Coca-Cola Kwanza for supporting the movement and insisted that The Tanzania Police Force will effectively use the granted copies to educate communities to ensure they understand the strategies of disclosure and crime prevention.

“Criminals live with us, it is our duty to disclose the information and work towards a crime free society”, he said. “Companies like Coca-Cola Kwanza know the importance of this and work that Police Force do to ensure it is attained, we are pleased that they have supported our efforts”, he added.

Advertisement

Coca-Cola Kwanza has a vision of improving lives of the people it refreshes, through different youth and women programs, recycling programs and different corporate social responsibilities like one that took place today.































