Tanzania Police Force receives a shot in the arm from Coca-Cola Kwanza

Dar es Salaam. Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd has handed over 200 reflective jackets and 70 LED signal traffic wand to Kinondoni Traffic Police to support the Tanzania Police Force to carry out their mandate of enforcing traffic, increasing work efficiency, and ensuring safety for all road users.

The ceremony was held at Coca-Cola Kwanza’s office in Dar es Salaam was attended by the Kinondoni Regional Traffic Officer and Coca-Cola Kwanza staffs led by Logistics Director Mr. Haji Ally.

Speaking during the handover Function Mr. Ally said “As part of our commitment to safety we believe on safety of our community we serve and that is why we have decided to support the Kinondoni traffic police with 200 reflective jackets and 70 LED signal traffic wand worth 8 million Tanzania shillings to increase work efficiency of our police force to ensure safety of all road users.

He added: We hope the support can be of great use to traffic officers as they marshal the highways especially during the forthcoming festive season.

Mr. Haji Ally called upon other stakeholders to work together with the government in value adding projects and promised that Coca-Cola Kwanza will continue to support efforts made by the government and its institutions to improve and protect lives of Tanzanians.

The Kinondoni District Traffic officer, Notker Kilewa hailed Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd for their generosity, noting that the donation will be of great importance while they carry out their duties on the road.

“The reflector jackets and LED signal traffic wand will enable our officers be visible from a distance to maintain traffic rules and guidelines. These equipment’s will immediately be dispatched to District Traffic Officers and stations regional wide.”

On the other hand, Chairman of road safety committee for Kinondoni Idd Mohamed Azzan added that the timing is a blessing because the festive season is when road travel numbers are at their highest and so are accident cases.

“Achieving lasting change in improved road safety requires government, private partners, civil society and the community to work together. I am particularly gratified with Coca-Cola Kwanza for their commitment to this cause and playing their part diligently. Azzan Highlighted