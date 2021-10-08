Tanzania receives 1,065,000 Sino pharm vaccines

By Herieth Makwetta More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has on Friday October 8, received 1,065,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm which is part of the Covax initiative.

The reception of the vaccines comes at a time when 760,962 Tanzanians have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that arrived in the country in July this year where 1,058,400 doses were received.

The Sinopharm vaccines will require a person to take two jabs within 28 days to reach full immunity against the virus.

This was said today October 8, 2021 by the Minister of Health, Dr. Dorothy Gwajima during the reception of the second batch of the vaccines at the Julius Nyerere International Airport.

"There has been a great response so far from the citizens by yesterday 760,000 people had been vaccinated and we hope by the end of next week the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be completed.



This, she said was mainly due to the renewed efforts regional leaders to sensitize the population on the need to vaccinate.

“Those who have vaccinated have made the right decision and we hope the Sino pharm vaccine will be completed as soon as possible, ”said Dr Gwajima.

The minister said the vaccines were safe and had been tested by experts as soon as they arrived and that the government would continue to receive more vaccines in the coming weeks.

British Embassy Representative Kemi Williams said: the UK has set aside £ 515 million and we have set up Covax to make sure everyone gets vaccinated.