Tanzania receives 1.6m Pfizer Covid vaccines from US

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The US government, through the global Covax vaccine sharing initiative, yesterday donated over 1.6 million Pfizer BioNTech vaccines to Tanzania.

A statement by the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam said the Regional Medical Officer, Mr Rashid Mfaume, received the aid from US Agency for International Development (USAID) Health Office director, Ananthy Thambinayagam, at a ceremony at the Julius Nyerere International Airport,

“as part of its efforts to end the pandemic globally. The US government has so far donated over 4.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Tanzania,” the statement reads in part.

It also says that the total includes over 1 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine shipped in July 2021 and 3.5 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech jab that were to shipped in three installments between Nov 2021 and Jan 2022.

“These donations are indicative of the US government’s strong partnership and commitment to the Tanzanian people, and our shared interest in defeating Covid-19 together,” reads the statement.

US support for the global fight against Covid-19 includes donating 365 million vaccine doses to other countries, and purchasing 1 billion vaccine doses to donate to nearly 100 developing countries.

The US has also contributed $4 billion to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in support of Covax, the global initiative to equitably distribute safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, as well as deliver essential medicines, supplies and therapeutics, and other assistance to help countries rebuild economies, overcome food shortages, and strengthen health security.