Tanzania receives Sh1.1trillion grant from European Commission

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has received a grant of 425 million euros (about Sh1.15 trillion) from the European Commission to support various development projects over a three-year period.

The President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von derLeyen, officially announced the development assistance during a meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is on an official visit to Belgium.

A statement issued by the director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus on Friday, February 18, 2022 further noted that the government has set aside 180 million euros (around Sh480 billion) of the grant for three different projects, including strengthening of digitisation in the country.

“A Sh284 billion funding package will be used to enhance gender equality, while more than Sh197 billion will finance the first phase of a ‘Green Cities’ project in Tanga, Mwanza and Pemba regions,”reads the statement in part.

Ms Von der Leyen also, the statement notes, informed President Hassan that Tanzania is among African countries that will benefit from a new project dubbed the Global Gateway Investment Package, which will tackle unemployment, healthcare, education, blue economy and other challenges.

On her part, President Hassan vowed to continue working with the European Commission to implement projects and programmes aimed at improving the lives of Tanzanians.

