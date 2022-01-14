Tanzania receives Sh864m of medical equipment from Egypt

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday received medicine and medical equipment worth Sh864 million donated by Egypt to support health service provision in the country.

Egypt sent two jet planes carrying the medical aid which was received at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

Prof Makubi said the support was the outcome of a visit by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to Egypt in November last year.

“We are very grateful to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the government of Egypt for cooperating in improving the health sector by supporting various needs including access to medicines and medical equipment,” said Prof Makubi.

He said the assistance would help people in need in various health care facilities in the country.

For his part, the Egyptian ambassador to Tanzania Mr Mohamed Gaber Abouelwafa said the support to the health sector aimed at supporting the efforts of President Hassan in bringing development to the people, including improving the country’s health sector.

“The Egyptian government will continue to work with Tanzania in supporting the development of Tanzanians, especially in improving the health sector. This is due to the good intentions of President Samia in bringing development to the people, especially in improving access to health services,” he said.

The Egyptian government has pledged to continue supporting the health sector in the country by bringing-in medicines and medical equipment to fight against various diseases.

On Thursday, the Egyptian Armed Forces announced sending the two military aircraft carrying medical aid, provided by the Ministry of Health and Population, to Tanzania.

The move comes upon the directives of President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi within the framework of solidarity with African peoples during crises.

Earlier in January, a military jet carried humanitarian and medical aid to South Sudan in collaboration with the Red Crescent.