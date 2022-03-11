Tanzania registers projects worth Sh18.75 trillion in one year

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has registered a total of 294 projects worth Sh18.75 trillion during the past one year that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been in office.

Ms Hassan ascended to the presidency on March 19, 2021, following the death in office on March 17, 2021 of her predecessor John Magufuli.

Investment, Industry and Trade minister Ashatu Kijaji said yesterday that such a value of registered investments has never been registered before in the history of Tanzania.

Upon completion, the projects – registered between March 2021 and February 2022 – will create 62,301 jobs directly, Dr Kijaji said.

“We have made tremendous progress in investment. The number of projects that we have recorded is a huge milestone in the history of Tanzania,” said the minister.

She attributed the achievements to the government’s tireless efforts in improving business environment that has rekindled hopes of businesses for assurance of returns on their investment.

Since she ascended to the highest office in the land, President Hassan has earned praise and trust from investors who are now confident and more than willing to come and invest in the country.

“More investors have shown interests in investing in Tanzania. This suggests that our President has regained trust and confidence of investors by tackling the hurdles they face in their businesses,” she noted.

She said to a large extent, President Hassan’s administration has been able to address the hurdles ranging from red tape, unfriendly taxation system, complexity in the issuance of work permits to foreigners and other unnecessary barriers.

The President has been using international platforms to woo investors to Tanzania, promising a raft of policy changes that will make the business environment investor-friendly.

The government has simplified issuance of work permits to foreigners with an online system which has cut the waiting days from two weeks to within two days given that all documents are intact, according to Minister Kijaji.

The commissioner of Labour in the Prime Minister’ Office, Mr Francis Mbindi, was quoted as saying initially when the process was manual the legal requirement was 14 days, but due to a number of challenges, the Labour department would take up to 33 days to complete validation and issuance of the permits.

Tanzanian leader has been marketing her country as a trading destination and welcoming investors to come and invest in a win-win situation with a view to setting a stage for favorable balance of trade.

As a tangible fruits of its participation at the World Expo 2020 Dubai, Tanzania’s public and private institutions have signed a total of 37 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on projects worth $8 billion (Sh18.4 trillion) with their United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterparts.

Dr Kijaji said some 214,475 direct jobs were expected to be created upon the completion of the projects.

In another development, Tanzanian firm Property International on Wednesday handed over 2.2 million square metres of land in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam, to Egypt-based Elsewedy Development Limited for the latter to start rolling out its $3 billion investment in an integrated industrial park.

Once completed, the area, to be known as “Egyptian Industrial City”, will create 50,000 direct jobs by attracting over 100 investors who will sell 70 percent of their products locally, and export the remaining 30 percent.

For the investments in a country being more meaningful, Minister Kijaji urged Tanzanians to take advantage of investments by being proactive in tapping opportunities that come along their way.