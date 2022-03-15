Tanzania's ambassador Elsie Kanza hosted to a reception at Capitol Hill

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Washington . Tanzania’s ambassador to the US Elsie Kanza was on March 10, hosted to a welcome reception by the Pula Group, headed by former US Ambassador to Tanzania Charles Stith.

The event was attended by an impressive array of DC leaders, from both the public and private sectors.

Among those in attendance were Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves, Corporate Council on Africa CEO Florie Liser, Constituency for Africa CEO Mel Foote, and Congressman Al Green and Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver.





During her remarks, Ambassador Kanza emphasized Tanzania’s commitment to creating an investment friendly environment and a regulatory regime.

Ambassador Kanza emphasised the importance of both trade and tourism for the Tanzanian economy.

Advertisement





Pula President Dr. Mary Stith, commenting on the event said, “our objective was to put Ambassador Kanza in the room with key leaders and decision-makers in Washington.”

“That we were able to do this says a lot about the potential people see in Tanzania.” Ambassador Charles Stith, the Pula Chairman, added, “we believe Tanzania is a great place to do business and that is because it has great leadership. We see that leadership reflected in Ambassador Kanza. As important, we see that leadership reflected President Hassan and her cabinet.”

The reception was held at the Capitol Hill office of Nelson Mullin.