Tanzania’s Defence minister has died

Minister of Defence and National Service, Elias Kwandikwa has died on Monday August 2, while undergoing treatment in Dar es Salaam.

However, the cause of his death was not immediately made public.

Kwandikwa who died at age of 55 was the member of parliament for Ushetu Constituency in Shinyanga Region.

Secretary of the MP’s office has confirmed the death.

“It’s true he has died, I’m on my way to Kahama town… i was somewhere but after this tragedy I had to turn back,” he said.

Kwandikwa was appointed Minister of Defence by late President John Magufuli during his second term on December 05, 2020.

He was a former Deputy Minister of Works, Transport and Communications.

