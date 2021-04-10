Tanzania’s delegation in Uganda ahead of Sunday’s signing of oil deal

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Kampala. Tanzania’s delegation for the Tripartite meeting with Uganda and oil company Total arrived in the country’s capital on Friday ahead of Sunday’s April 11’s signing of the Crude Oil Pipeline between Tanzania and Uganda.

In a tweet that confirmed the meeting Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni said he had received special envoys sent by the President of Tanzania ahead of the Tripartite meeting scheduled for Sunday.

“We discussed among others; issues to do with land compensation during the oil pipeline construction,” wrote President Museveni.

The group that was led by Minister of Justice and Constitutional affairs Prof Palamagamba Kabudi were all masked up at State House Entebbe.

The talks that should culminate into the signing of the deals on Sunday 11, a top official from Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

President Samia Suluhu is expected to be in Entebbe tomorrow for the signing of the agreement and this is set to be her first state visit since she took oath of office on March 19 following the death of her predecessor Dr John Magufuli

The late Magufuli was due in Kampala on March 22 for the three-way signing of the crude oil export pipeline deal between the governments of Uganda and Tanzania and the French oil giant Total, the lead investor.

However, he died before the due date,Kampala then announced that the deal would be signed the early half of April, to pave the way for the construction of the 1440km export pipeline from Western Uganda to the Tanzanian Indian Ocean Port of Tanga