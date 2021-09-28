Tanzania’s Investment Deputy Minister Ole Nasha dies at 49

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Deputy minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Investment), William Ole Nasha 49, has died on Monday night at his home in Dodoma.

The ruling party CCM's publicity Secretary for Arusha Region, Mr Gabriel Munisi has confirmed, saying before his death Nasha was ill for the couple of days.

“It is true Ole Nasha is no more, we have received with great sadness the news of his passing,”Mr Munisi said on phone without mentioning the cause of death.

Ole Nasha was member of parliament for Ngorongoro constituency in the Arusha region, he was born on May 27, 1972.

Following the deputy minister’s death, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent a message of condolences to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai, over the death of Ole Nasha.

“It is with the deepest regret that inform to you that the Deputy minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Investment), William Ole Nasha has passed away in Dodoma. I send my condolences to the Speaker Job Ndugai, Members of Parliament, his family and to the citizens of Ngorongoro,”

“May the almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace” she tweeted.

Nasha was holding the Masters of Law from the Pretoria University in South Africa, he had also previously worked as deputy minister for; Education, Science and Technology, Foreign affairs and East African Cooperation and also at the then Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries ministry.

Ole Nasha has become the second high-ranking official in Tanzania to die since President Samia Suluhu Hassan assumed office in March.

On August 2, Defence Minister, Elias Kwandikwa died while undergoing treatment in Dar es Salaam.