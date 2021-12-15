Tanzania’s Joyce Msuya appointed UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has on Tuesday December 14 announced the appointment of Tanzania national Joyce Msuya as Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator.

She succeeds Ursula Mueller of Germany to whom the Secretary-General is deeply grateful for her leadership and dedicated service during her tenure.

Msuya holds a Master of Science in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Immunology from the University of Strathclyde, Scotland.

Joyce Msuya has previously served as Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme in Nairobi, Kenya.

While in her previous position she was responsible for a US$ 455 million budget and a portfolio of projects and operations valued at over US$ 1 billion, delivered through 2,500 personnel in 41 offices and headquarters.

“She provided administrative leadership to 18 Multilateral Environmental Agreements Secretariats, including Regional Sea Conventions,” reads the statement.

Between 2018 and 2019, she served as interim Executive Director at the Under-Secretary General level, steering the organization towards stability, leading the Fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly and mobilizing resources to support its mission.

She brings to the position more than 20 years of experience in international development and finance, spanning strategy, operations and partnerships, with diverse assignments in Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Joyce Msuya has held several senior leadership roles at the World Bank Group including as Special Representative and Head of the World Bank Group Office in the Republic of Korea, Regional Coordinator at the World Bank Institute based in China and special adviser to the senior vice president and chief Economist.

She also led strategy and operations for the International Finance Corporation in Latin America and Africa, covering the manufacturing, agribusiness and services sectors.







