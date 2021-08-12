Tanzania’s Maryam Salim appointed World Bank country manager for Cambodia

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Washington. The World Bank has appointed Tanzanian national Maryam Salim as its new country manager for Cambodia.

Ms salim succeeds Inguna Dobraja, who has moved to Moldova after five years of heading the World Bank office in Phnom Penh.

Ms. Salim has more than 20 years of experience in the World Bank, most recently as the Country Manager for Albania.

According to a statement, Ms Salim will lead the World Bank's day-to-day business with the government and development partners, including a US$1.1 billion portfolio of projects implemented by government agencies with World Bank funding and technical support.

These projects are aligned with Cambodia's development priorities, with the World Bank's twin goals of reducing poverty and increasing shared prosperity.

“It is my great pleasure to take this new position and I am very glad to be back to Cambodia, 17 years after first working here as a team leader for social fund projects to strengthen communities and fight poverty,” said Maryam Salim.

She added: I look forward to working with my Cambodian colleagues to help the country manage the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, lay the groundwork for a robust recovery, and build resilience against future economic shocks.”

MS Salim is not new in Cambodia having previously worked as a social and human development specialist there and she has held several high-profile positions in Bank operations policy in Washington D.C.

She holds a master’s degree in International Economics and Relations from Johns Hopkins University, and a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University.