Tanzania set for prepaid water meter system

By Amina Ngahewa

Arusha. The Minister of Water, Juma Aweso has directed the permanent secretary, to provide information to all water authorities in the country to start using the pre-paid payment system (LUKU) so that customers pay for water in advance.

Mr Aweso was speaking in Arusha, while visiting major water projects managed by the Arusha Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (AUWSA) saying that if the system is implemented it will help reduce complaints.

"We must start with the Luku system and we will start with government officials and institutions so that we can gain experience and learn and then we can roll it out to the public," he said.

He also said that they have purchased equipment in some water authorities to allow them see complaints that have been lodged by clients.

For his part, Arumeru District Commissioner Jerry Muro said the water project that was implemented in the district has been very successful.

AUWASA director general Justine Rujomba have already implemented various projects and by September 2021 a large number of Arusha residents will have access to clean and safe water.